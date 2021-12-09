Since it was introduced in 1989, Lexus’ flagship LS sedan has been described in a lot of ways. Silent, smooth, comfortable and solid are prominent on that list.
But deceptively fast? That’s a new descriptor.
Three years after its radical redesign, Lexus is gently massaging the LS to become a better driver’s car than it’s ever been before.
It’s not because of an increase in power. The twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6 still makes 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, even after some updates. Changes to the shape of the piston tops and wastegate control are aimed at cleaner emissions and quieter operation, not faster performance.
Updates to the suspension and transmission tuning, though, are much more noticeable.
While it’s still not a sports sedan, the tweaks move the LS closer to that side of the automotive spectrum. Different spring and damper rates, new anti-roll bars and bigger, liquid-filled bushings all combine to help it respond more athletically without sacrificing its signature marshmallow-like ride comfort.
The little changes add up to a big new impression for me: that the LS feels better as it goes faster. If you’re not careful, that makes it easy for this car to hit impressively quick speeds before you realize it — a recipe for speeding tickets.
Fortunately for me, my LS tester came with a new option: a 24-inch color heads-up display that projects your speed and other information onto the windshield in a giant, attention-getting format.
It’s the biggest such display in the luxury-car class, Lexus claims, but it also is one of the most useful. It projects moving arrows onto the windshield if it senses oncoming traffic from the sides, for example, perfect for situations where visibility is limited from the driver’s seat.
Technology is likewise brilliantly simple in its driver assistance features. If you’re driving along in lane-following mode, you can gently press the turn signal to make the LS change lanes on its own, operating the steering wheel, brakes and accelerator while monitoring other cars around you.
Inside, this remains one of the most beautifully penned cabins available in any mainstream luxury car today. The front door inserts look like sculpture with tufted leather, gorgeous wood and metal trim, and armrests that seem to float midair.
A new 12.3-inch touchscreen is standard, letting you connect to Apple or Android devices with ease. It also offers Amazon Alexa compatibility, giving you the same information and capabilities you’d have on Amazon devices at home.
Outside, the 2021 LS gets minor changes to the grille and bumper. It’s the kind of change that only aficionados would be likely to notice, though. It looks very similar to the 2020 car to my eyes, and that’s a good thing. The overall look is classically understated, despite its obnoxiously large grille.
Pricing starts at $76,000, which makes it a relative bargain compared to its Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz competitors. It’s undercut by the G90 from Hyundai’s relatively new Genesis brand, though, priced around $73,000.
A long list of options on my tester drove the price well over $100,000. Most notable is the $17,630 executive package that creates a first-class rear cabin with heated, cooled, reclining and massaging seats that are controlled by a touchscreen.