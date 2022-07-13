Only serious track enthusiasts with lots of coin need apply. That’s the essence of the newest iteration of BMW’s M4.
The brand was restyled in 2021 and is tiered with Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 and Audi RS 5 - high performance German sports cars with luscious interiors, high-end technology and six-figure pricing.
For 2022, the M4 is offered as a Coupe, Competition, Competition xDrive Coupe and Competition xDrive Convertible, the latter being our tester for a week of exhilarating maneuvers.
New this year is available all-wheel drive – what BMW calls xDrive. It defaults to rear-wheel drive and connects front wheels only when the need for more grip is warranted – a first for the M4.
Each M4 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine rated at 473 horsepower in the Coupe and tuned to 503 ponies for the Competition models. Coupes are fitted with six-speed automatic transmission while Competition models get an eight-speed with just the right exhaust note.
Entering the M4 takes some contorting but once strapped into contoured and multi-powered front leather seats a pair of configurable digital screens is front and center. First up we set driving modes between Road, Sport and Track, the former outfitted for normal driving conditions with full safety control activated.
We found driving the M4 is best done with owner’s manual reading of performance modes. It is not a point and shoot affair but a sophisticated machine that allows pre-set adjustments in suspension (damping), steering and gearing. The Track mode requires more reading and practice before hitting the oval.
On our test track, the M4 performed flawlessly hitting the 60 mile-per-hour mark in a quick 3.1 seconds, mirroring supercar performance. Braking from 60 was impressive too at 108 feet.
While the M4 is geared for speed, it can be set up as a daily driver with combined fuel economy of 18 miles per gallon of premium fuel.
And then there is the much-maligned front grille that is so not BMW and more Bugatti inspired. While many Bimmer owners are less than thrilled with the latest look, preferring the twin-kidney shape instead, we’re getting accustomed to it as it makes its way through the BMW lineup.
Our soft top convertible was a breeze, no pun intended, as its trip up or down moved sheet metal around to make room for storage of the top. Offsetting the open-air experience is the lack of storage space in a narrowed trunk. Thankfully, our clubs found refuge in the fold-down rear seat area with top down.
The rest of the interior is top-notch with high end materials, large door bins and a center console drawer.
Shifting was precise through the gears with little wheel slippage. For added stability, 19-inch front wheels are paired with 20-inch rims out back with run-flat paws all around.
Instrument and infotainment screens are driver centric and highly customizable including a track only screen with pertinent readouts. We found some drill down settings were overly fussy. Fortunately, some redundant knobs were helpful. Voice controls for navigation worked well.