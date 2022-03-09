A few decades back a true sports car was most likely imported, expensive and not very practical. There was an exception with the rotary powered well-balanced chassis on the Mazda RX7 selling for around $10k in the 70s-80s. The Miata picked up steam then and is a viable alternative today.
Today's version of that iconic sports car, minus a rotary engine, is the Subaru BRZ. In its 10th production year, the rear-wheel drive sports car is powered by a horizontally opposed boxer engine tucked under a sleek hood.
Manufactured in a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, the BRZ and Toyota 86 twins debuted in 2012 aimed at the youthful consumer. A similar agreement between Toyota and BMW netted the Supra and Z4 – cars that may not be with us were it not for sharing development costs and workload to keep costs lower. Makes sense.
The BRZ gets a 15 percent boost in torque from a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine compared with the outgoing 2.0-liter. Horsepower increases from 200 to 228 ponies giving added thrust off the line with an available automatic transmission.
In our independent testing, the rear-wheel drive BRZ sprinted from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in 5.9 ticks, nearly a second quicker than its predecessor.
The BRZ is offered in two trim levels – Premium and Limited with base prices in the upper 20s to low $30s. For the small difference in price, we recommend the Limited with its array of safety features, larger wheels and tech equipment.
The BRZ had a striking curbside presence that attracted passersby to the test car, an Ignition Red standout with matching red calipers. A subtle double-bubble appearance roofline pays tribute to vintage racing cars. It looks faster than it is.
A lower center of gravity adds stability to the re-designed platform with its 2,800-pound curb weight evenly split front to rear. For added performance, traction and stability systems offer five settings including disabling traction for track runs.
Driver-assist technology is vastly improved with adaptive cruise control keeping the BRZ a pre-set distance from traffic ahead, forward collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitors and reverse automatic braking.
A new 7-inch digital gauge cluster centers on the tachometer while an eight-inch multimedia screen with redundant knobs controls climate, infotainment and home screen apps.
While there is room for four, we found tiny rear seats are best used as additional cargo space since the hatchback provides a mere seven cubic feet. Seatbacks fold easily and connect to the hatch space.
With its increased power, the BRZ will not compete with muscle cars but it does maneuver corners, freeway ramps and the open road with precision, agility and the sure-footedness of a nimble racer.
If you are on the fence in the sports car category, be sure to test drive the BRZ or Toyota 86 twin and compare their agility against others on your short list. You may be hard-pressed to find a better value.