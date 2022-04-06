The Nissan Sentra has been around for 40 years – now in its eight generation – and it makes a bold statement for 2022 with a sportier look and feel.
In its early years, the Sentra was a sub-compact before it was reconfigured in 1999 to a larger compact sedan. Slotted between its smallish sibling Versa and mid-size Altima, the Sentra offers a comfortable ride with available driver assists and suspension controls to improve the driving experience.
Pros:
- Attractive styling
- Affordable
- Zero gravity seating
Cons:
- Underpowered
- Base interior
- Infotainment glitches
The Sentra is available in three trim levels – S, SV and SR, all priced in the low to high $20s fully optioned. While easy on the pocketbook, all-wheel drive is not available and there is just one non-turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 149 ponies.
We found engine response okay around town but lacking in highway travel. Stay in the right lane and you will be pleased with fuel economy in the 30s. In independent testing, our SR tester reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 8.7 seconds. Sticker price is $27,615.
Its continuously variable transmission offered a mostly smooth progression through acceleration although noise levels were higher than rivals.
Sentra’s biggest hurdle is to improve market share over top rivals’ Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and VW Jetta. An optional turbo powered engine or hybrid could improve the odds.
Cabin controls are straight forward and we liked the convenience of control knobs for radio volume and tuning versus drill down tabs found in some rivals. Center mounted climate vents are adjustable and add a retro look.
Nissan includes a number of standard driver assist features in the Sentra including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning and high beam assist. Our SR also included adaptive cruise control.
We noticed in our tester that the high beam assist was slow to react, blind spot warning lights were in obscure interior door panels instead of outside mirrors and adaptive cruise control released from full stop within seconds.
In our driving test, the Sentra delivered a firm and compliant ride with minimal understeer and body roll in cornering maneuvers. Electric power steering delivered precision control but emergency braking fell short of expectations.
We’d recommend the top SR trim since it includes a $2,470 premium package with an eight speaker Bose sound system, 18-inch black alloys, external ground lighting, intelligent around view monitor, Wi-Fi hotspot, six-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, upgraded quilted seating and thin LED headlamps.
This year’s Sentra is mostly a carryover from last year. The mid SV trim has an available weather package that includes heated front seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors and the SR trim can be outfitted with a Midnight Edition package adding black exterior trim, grille, front light housing and roof as well as interior trim extras.