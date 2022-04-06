The Bronco is back, and it carries a lot more than nostalgic looks.
After a 25-year hiatus, Ford’s most famous off-road SUV has been resurrected with a mixture of old-school styling and new-school technology. In many ways, this new Bronco picks up right where the old one left off after it was discontinued in 1996.
The broad, square shape and rugged, heavy feeling from the driver’s seat give it the timeless look and muscular feel of a true off-road machine, which it is. The new Bronco, like the old one, is a body-on-frame brute designed to take a beating out on the trails.
That means it has the same downsides that killed off the old Bronco: gluttonous fuel economy and less refined road manners than car-based crossovers. Its most efficient version is rated for 20 mpg in the city and 22 on the highway.
If you want better mileage and a comfier ride, Ford is happy to sell you the smaller Bronco Sport, a car-like unibody crossover that shares nothing but its name and cubic shape with the Bronco. Don’t be confused.
In contrast, the big Bronco is built for hardcore enthusiasts who don’t mind making tradeoffs to get serious capability in the back country.
That means it competes directly with the Jeep Wrangler, a vehicle that hasn’t faced serious competition in more than two decades.
How do they stack up?
While either the Wrangler or the Bronco could potentially come out on top of a head-to-head off-road comparison depending on the trail you pick, the Bronco is the clear winner on the pavement. Its steering and suspension both make it feel more precise and planted, especially on the highway.
Road and wind noise are very noticeable in the Bronco at freeway speeds, but it’s still quiet enough to live with as a daily driver. An optional molded hard top does a decent job keeping the noise at bay.
Like the Wrangler, you can also remove the top and doors for a true open-air driving experience. The cabin is designed to be durable and washable, including drain plugs in the rubberized floor.
In a nod to niche enthusiasts, Ford makes the Bronco available with a manual transmission. That’s rare in cars and almost unheard of in trucks, and I think it’s wonderful that Ford is keeping the clutch pedal alive for a new generation of drivers who like feeling that direct connection with the pavement — or the dirt, in the Bronco’s case.
While the base version has a ground clearance of 8.3 inches, bigger tires can bump that all the way up to 11.7 if you opt for them. Those 35-inch tires also push the approach, breakover and departure angles to 43.2, 26.3 and 37 degrees. It can drive through water up to 33.5 inches deep, Ford says.
Buyers can pick between two turbocharged engines. The base version is a 2.3-liter four-cylinder that makes 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque.
My tester came with the upgraded power plant, a 2.7-liter turbo V6 that makes 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet when you use premium fuel. With regular gas, those numbers drop to 315 and 410 respectively, but it’s still enough to make the brawny Bronco move with authority and tow up to 3,500 pounds.
Pricing starts at $30,800 for the base two-door model or $34,700 with four doors. Higher end trims and options can easily push the price over $50,000 if you want to spend the money on content.
Also, for people who want the ultimate off-road Bronco, the new Raptor version is available this year starting at $68,500.