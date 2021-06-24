WASHINGTONVILLE — A lane restriction will be in place next week along Route 54 in Derry Township, Montour County, for railroad crossing repair.
On Wednesday, June 30, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be performing repairs to the railroad crossing on Continental Boulevard. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in one day. , weather permitting.
Motorists be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
— THE DAILY ITEM