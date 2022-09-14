There are a few changes to the 2022 Infiniti QX60 that parent company Nissan hopes will lift its popularity in the hotly contested mid-size luxury SUV segment
Infiniti owners will celebrate the jettison of outdated dual screens up front in place of a 12.3-inch touchscreen housing multiple functions. Our Autograph trim tester added a second 12.3-inch screen too for those wanting digital gauges, and, what the heck, how about a 10.8-inch heads up display thrown in for good measure.
While savoring all those goodies, the re-designed SUV has also broken away from its continuously variable transmission and replaced it with a new nine-speed transmission that we found improves performance and competes nicely with its European rivals.
What is certain for 2022 is that the three-row luxury crossover houses an opulent interior built of fine quilted leathers, rich wood tones and soft cushioned surfaces standard on its four trim levels – curiously named Pure, Luxe, Sensory and Autograph with base prices ranging from around $47 to $63 large.
Adult seating is available in all three rows and the second-row slides to and fro for nearly six inches and can also flip upward making access to the third row a snap. Additionally, all seat backs recline for extra comfort.
In our testing, the QX60 seats are well-bolstered with multiple adjustments for front and second row passengers. Controls are intuitively placed with large buttons, knobs and a touch screen that combine to provide a pleasing electronic interface. Upper trims add massaging seat backs.
A large compartment up front and cargo space up to 76.5 cubic feet is available with the second and third row seats folded flat. Conversely with up to seven passengers in three rows there is 15.8 cubic feet available.
Powering the QX60 is a 3.5-liter V6 that develops 270 pound-feet of torque with 290 horsepower to move the 4,600-pound SUV while towing up to 6,000 pounds.
Our test car with all-wheel -drive handled most maneuvers with ease and managed the zero to 60 mile-per-hour sprint in 6.7 seconds, above average for its class. We noticed a measurable improvement in performance and handling over the outgoing model.
The QX60 faces stiff competition with BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLW Class as well as Volvo XC90, Acura MDX and Lincoln Aviator. From a value standpoint, the QX60 costs nearly $10,000 more than the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Nissan’s own Pathfinder, all of which offer similar performance and panache.
Infiniti has added an impressive list of standard safety features to prevent accidents or injury including forward emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and pedestrian detection, lane departure prevention, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise.
One helpful option is All-Around View monitoring that takes the guesswork out of parallel parking. It projects a 360-degree view from above along with front and rear sonar and object detection sensors to help maneuver into tight spaces.
Overall, we like the Infiniti lineup and the QX60 offers an impressive show of acceleration, refinements, precision steering and a compliant ride. Time will tell if it’s enough to overcome European and domestic rivals.