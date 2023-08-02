Plug-in hybrids have been on the scene for some time and they make a great case for pure electric power especially if your daily commute falls within its EV range.
And when you combine their efficiency with Hyundai Santa Fe’s splendid looks, interior refinements and cargo space, you’ve got a winning combination at a decent price.
This fourth-generation mid-size traces its U.S. roots to Montgomery, Alabama where it debuted in 2006. It was a big hit then and is now sandwiched between the company’s compact Tucson and larger Palisade.
The hybrid only version came out in 2021 with the PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle) added last year. Which one should you buy?
If most of your daily driving falls within the 31-mile electric range and you have access to a garage or work outlet, the PHEV is right for you. Don’t worry if you exceed the electric limit since the Santa Fe will seamlessly switch to its gasoline engine and keep you moving.
A 220-volt outlet will fully charge the Santa Fe battery in about four hours and twice that with household current for around a dollar. With a fully charged battery and tank of gasoline, the plug-in will travel around 430 miles.
This is important because it eliminates range anxiety — the biggest fear with electric only cars that run out of juice and stop.
Keep in mind the hybrid Santa Fe with its onboard battery components needs no special maintenance and returns better fuel economy all the time.
The plug-in hybrid is quick off the line reaching 60 miles per hour in 7.1 seconds compared with 8.2 seconds for the hybrid version. A 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with lithium-ion polymer battery system does the heavy-lifting.
Driving modes include Eco, Smart, Snow and Sport with meaningful adjustments in gearing, suspension and steering. Sport mode brings forth a spirited ride when compared with Eco settings although the latter delivered better fuel economy.
Only minor changes were made in the 2023 Santa Fe PHEV compared with last year’s model. It is available in two well equipped trims — SEL Convenience starting in the low $40s and our Limited tester in the high $40s.
Each has standard all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters for the sports enthusiast.
In our road test, the Santa Fe performed well with smooth shifting and little body roll in cornering maneuvers. Brake action was rigid and steering precise. Suspension was on the firm side — a good thing since curb weight is just over 4,500 pounds. We found cabin noise is hushed at highway speeds.
The Santa Fe is family friendly with comfortable seating for five adults. There is 36 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and 72 cubes with seats folded flat. While many SUV’s will fit four golf bags vertically, our tester stored them horizontally — something few vehicles can claim.
Cabin amenities in our tester were abundant with full leather ventilated seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch navigation screen, Harmon Kardon premium sound system, a full suite of driver assist features including full stop adaptive cruise control that slows the vehicle around curves. A nice touch.