Len Ingrassia/Automotive Writer

Sleek 2023 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe is a world class sports car powered by a 575-

horsepower supercharged V8 engine with an elegant interior, high tech components and driver assist features. The F-Type was introduced in 2014, updated in 2021 and is available in three trim levels and two V8 engines priced at $73,400 base and $121, 780 as tested.