Even though automakers are slashing sedan production in favor of SUV’s and crossovers, the few that remain are raising the bar with amenities fit for high-end sedans.
Take the Hyundai Sonata. Now in its seventh generation, the South Korean entry makes an enticing case for purchase while going head-to-head with rivals’ Accord, Camry and Kia K5.
Pros:
- Choice of engines
- Great value
- Attractive design
Cons:
- Troublesome infotainment controls
- Tepid acceleration
- All-wheel-drive not available
Sonata comes in five trim levels – SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and a new performance N Line as well as a Hybrid. Base pricing ranges from the mid $20s to mid $30s.
Our tester for the week was the SEL Plus. While the SE base comes well equipped, we believe many consumers will opt for the Plus given its lengthy list of high-end equipment.
With an MSRP of $32,174, the Plus includes a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a step up from the base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder. We liked its road manners, delivering a compliant ride on interstate travel or city streets.
While no speedster, our tester took on twisty pavement with an athletic stance and little body roll.
Suspension is regulated by selecting a console mounted drive mode switch between Eco, Sport and Smart.
Eco retards engine output and gear selection while favoring fuel economy. Sport holds lower gears in place for a brisker ride while Smart tracks your driving habits and adjusts steering assist, engine output, transmission performance and suspension to maximize performance.
The SEL Plus recorded a respectable zero to 60 mile per hour time of 6.2 seconds while the high-performance N Line is said to reach the mark in 5.3 seconds utilizing its eight-speed dual clutch transmission.
Styling of the Sonata is acute with sculpted flowing lines and a rakish roofline reminiscent of some Mercedes sedans. New this year are enhanced 19-inch alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero all season paws.
The Sonata is range topping with its safety suite of tech gear including adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, safe exit warning, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
To further entice buyers, the Sonata includes a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty and segment leading three-year-36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Inside cabin noise is kept to a minimum with sound deadening materials although engine roar is evident with aggressive pedal pressure. Switchgear is intuitively placed for easy driver reach while the cabin looks and feels like a more expensive model.
Convenience and a $2,700 tech package are included in the Plus trim and features Bose premium audio, LED interior lighting, panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch navigation system. Add a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is adjustable with drive mode selections and the Sonata takes on a premium look.
With top government and private industry safety ratings, the Sonata offers buyers a viable alternative with more equipment in a sleek looking set of wheels. If you are sedan shopping, be certain to take a test drive and compare with the competition before making your decision.