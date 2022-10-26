The Toyota Corolla has a well-earned reputation for being reliable, efficient, comfortable and affordable.
Still, it lacks one thing: the crossover layout that most of today’s family-car buyers are looking for.
The new Corolla Cross solves that problem.
Based heavily on the tried-and-true Corolla’s platform, it follows the familiar crossover formula by offering a higher ride, taller cabin, spacious cargo area with a lift gate in back and available all-wheel drive.
It results in a vehicle that is exactly what one would expect from a crossover with the Corolla name.
New for 2022, it checks the most important boxes for the vast majority of today’s car shoppers but — just like the Corolla sedan — doesn’t necessarily inspire emotion from the driver’s seat.
If you want thrills, buy a sports car.
If you want a comfortable ride and good fuel economy, though, the Corolla Cross delivers in spades.
Its 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine makes 169 horsepower, enough for adequate acceleration when coupled to a continuously variable transmission, your only choice.
It shines brightly at the fuel pump, though. My all-wheel-drive tester was rated for 29 mpg in city driving and 32 on the highway. Those numbers are slightly better with front-wheel drive but nowhere near as good as the Corolla sedan’s 40-mpg highway figure using the same size engine.
What the Cross sacrifices in fuel economy it gains in practicality.
The AWD version has a whopping eight inches of ground clearance, enough to make it surprisingly useful driving off pavement. Its hatchback-style cargo area offers up to 25.5 cubic feet of space, too.
Rear-seat legroom is tight compared to some of its competitors, but front-seat comfort is above average for this class. The softly sprung suspension helps with the cushy feeling.
As a whole, the Corolla name has long been more about delivering a good value than anything else. The Corolla Cross lives up to that reputation with a long list of standard safety and technology systems.
No-cost features, even on the base model, include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, a 7-inch multimedia display, LED headlights, keyless entry and an exhaustive list of driver assistance goodies in the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 package.
That means even the base L model comes with features most competitors charge extra for, including radar cruise control, lane tracing assist and the ability to read road signs. It’s impressive high-tech capability for the money.
It also looks handsome for the price. To my eyes, the current Toyota-brand face looks much better on the front of crossovers than it does on sedans. The Corolla Cross offers the same upright, SUV-like, mildly aggressive stance that all of today’s hottest selling vehicles share.
Pricing starts at $22,445 for the value-oriented L grade, the one that tempts me the most.
The more full-featured LE starts at $24,795, while the XLE tops the lineup at $26,575 before options.