This year’s Volvo XC90 comes with some driver choices ranging from base, sporty and luxurious trims, each wrapped in an attractive design with all-wheel-drive standard.
While an all-electric version is expected to go on sale next year, this second-generation mid-size luxury SUV is no slouch with 400 horsepower from a turbo four and two electric motors in a plug-in hybrid version.
The XC90 first generation was introduced in 2002 and has gained in popularity with refined interiors seating up to seven in high fashion. Its bright chrome vertical front grille and high-mounted wing tail lamps set it apart in a crowded segment.
Pros:
Spacious cabin
Powerful acceleration
Quiet ride
Cons:
Pricey
Third-row seat lacking
Short electric range
The XC90 can be ordered in three trims — Momentum, R-Design and Inscription (what happened to alpha numeric?) From there you can select three powertrains — T5, T6 and T8 — all turbo fours with eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive. Prices range from the $50s to $80s which might give some consumers pause.
Our test car, a loaded Inscription ($79,990) with electric power assist reached 60 miles per hour on our test track in 5.6 seconds repeatedly, a remarkable feat considering it weighs in at just over 2½ tons.
While electric motors add 87 horsepower to the equation, the powertrain switches seamlessly to its gasoline engine after just 18 miles, less than BMW X5 with 31 miles and Lincoln’s 22 miles. Equipped with towing package, the XC90 will tow up to 5,000 pounds.
With its size and girth, the XC90 offers a compliant ride in a hushed cabin with firm footing from its 20-inch alloys with all-season paws. Its available air suspension system ($1,800) absorbs most roadway imperfections and electric steering allows precise movement and control.
Powering into corners we noticed some slippage and body lean however it handled most driving conditions with ease.
Inside displays are digital with a 12.3-inch adjustable driver display and nine-inch touch screen for infotainment controls. While many controls were intuitive, we noticed some drill-down with multiple mouse clicks required to adjust audio, navigation and certain climate controls where redundant switches would simplify the process.
The XC90’s interior is elegant and rivals many high-end foreign imports as well as domestic offerings. A laminated panoramic moonroof with power sunshade stretches through main seating areas offering a buffered look upward. Napa leather upholstery is available however an extremely comfortable wool blend provides a more cushioned ride without a slippery feel. Multiple power front seats with power lumbar adjustments and power cushion extension in both seating surfaces result in a form-fitting experience.
Second row seating is comfortable with ample leg and head room. Not so with the third-row seats which are best suited for smaller children or extended cargo room with both folded flat.
Most driver assist features are standard in upper trim levels and include adaptive cruise matched with Pro Pilot Assist, steering assist, rear cross traffic alert with braking, blind spot monitors, collision avoidance, low and high-speed collision mitigation and lane departure warning.
