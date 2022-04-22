The highly pathogenic avian flu has been detected in a flock of commercial layer chickens in three Pennsylvania farms in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
As of Saturday, there has been no sign of the avian flu in Valley farms.
According to the most recent census of farms (2017) by the state department of agriculture, there are 59 farms raising poultry in Montour County, 134 in Northumberland County, 263 in Snyder County and 180 in Union County.
There are 10,361 poultry operations statewide.
The state’s poultry industry is worth more than $7 billion, according to the department of agriculture.
"I'm very aware of what's going on in Lancaster County, and take precautions here," said Johann Mueller, who raises poultry in the Beavertown area. "We restrict entrance and exit to and from the flock and keep a constant vigil. This is a very serious ongoing thing."
Avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. A state and federal interagency task force is prepared and initiating a response plan.
While there is no risk to the public, avian flu is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds (chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys), the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said in a Friday press release. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly.
The positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, and tested at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory. The department has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock.
"Protecting Pennsylvania's $7.1 billion poultry industry is a year-round top priority," said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding at a Friday morning news conference. "We have strict biosecurity protocols in place both for Pennsylvania farms, and for poultry products shipped in and out of the state. We have had $2 million budgeted and set aside since 2016 to respond to avian influenza, in addition to equipment, supplies, laboratories and highly trained experts who have been on high alert and are supporting our poultry farmers.
"There is no immediate public health concern for Pennsylvanians, and we are prepared to respond to this agricultural issue. However, wild birds carry the virus and do not respect property or state lines," he added. "Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have walked. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from poultry barns unless you have to be there. Please be vigilant and do your part to protect our farms."
This is the first confirmed Pennsylvania case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in commercial poultry since an outbreak in 1983-1984.
"Every farmer I’ve talked to is taking the situation very seriously," said William Zeiders, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. "Some farmers I've talked to have different entrances and exits for delivery trucks and things like that to keep them away from poultry facilities.
With the recent detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) reminds farmers and anyone who needs to visit a farm to follow all biosecurity guidelines and advice from state officials.
“This is the first outbreak of AI that Pennsylvania has seen in many years,” said PFB President Rick Ebert, on Friday. “We want to remind everyone to continue following state guidance, cooperate with officials and practice elevated biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of this disease. The damage can be contained if we all work together.”
A national problem
As of April 15, 2022, infected birds in commercial and backyard poultry flocks had been confirmed in 27 states including most states surrounding Pennsylvania.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is mainly spread through direct contact between healthy birds and bodily waste from infected birds. The disease can cause sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks; purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, lack of coordination and diarrhea.
Anyone who suspects their poultry is infected with avian influenza can report concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852, option 1.