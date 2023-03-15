SELINSGROVE — An award-winning author, voice actor and editor of Catapult Magazine will speak at Susquehanna University on March 30.
Tajja Isen will discuss her experience working in the digital publishing field as part of the university's annual Publishing and Editing Lecture series at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Faylor Lecture Hall in Fisher Hall.
The event is free and open to the public.
Isen is the author of “Some of My Best Friends: Essays on Lip Service,” named a Best Book of the Year by Electric Literature, The Globe and Mail, CBC Books and the Daily Hive. She is the co-editor of the anthology “The World as We Knew It: Dispatches from a Changing Climate.”
As a voice actor, Isen has worked on shows such as "Atomic Betty," "The Berenstain Bears,” and “Go Dog Go.”
The purpose of the annual Publishing & Editing Lecture is to address and explore the current technologies, cultures and politics shaping the future of all sectors of the industry — trade, independent, university and educational — as well as retail, wholesale and nonprofit distributors.
— MARCIA MOORE