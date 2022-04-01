A baby formula recall of certain Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products has parents looking to find formulas for their infants at local supermarkets and online.
Like many products, baby formula has been in tight supply due to ingredient shortages, production issues and a shortage of workers, said Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis Supermarkets.
"It's been this way for at least eight months," Curtin said. "This has been a problem for every supermarket in the country. The recent recall of Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare powdered infant formula has amplified this issue. Our suppliers tell us the formula supply will begin to improve over the next two months. It is also important to note we continue to receive formula shipments but not as much as we'd like."
Weis is not limiting sales of baby formula in its stores, Curtin explained.
How the shortage began
On Feb. 17, 2022, Abbott recalled certain powder formulas produced at its manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan following consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants.
The FDA, which runs the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) began advising parents and caregivers not to feed their baby Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powder formulas that meet all three of these conditions: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (April 2022) or later.
Besides these products, Abbott has recalled Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case). At this time, this is the only type and lot of this specialty formula being recalled.
WIC participants should be able to obtain a different brand of formula. The FDA advised calling a local WIC clinic for more guidance.
Dr. Karyn Wulf, pediatrician, pediatric medical doctor at Abbott said in a written statement, "We are doing everything it takes to provide families the formula they need. As part of that commitment, we are refunding or replacing products included in the recall, and we have already started processing those claims.
"We know that millions of parents like you count on formula to feed your baby — your most precious gift. And, the time you spend feeding your child every day is sacred — for you and for your baby, who counts on you to provide the love, care and nutrition they need to support their growth and development."
For some, Wulf said, "this recall may mean switching to a different formula, either from Similac or other manufacturers. During this time, it's important to maintain safe feeding practices. To make sure you are getting the best information about feeding your baby, and answers to your questions about the best feeding options for you and your baby, please reach out to your pediatrician or health care professional."
Geisinger keeping track
Geisinger Dr. Stacey Cummings, vice chair, Outpatient Pediatrics, is aware of the baby formula shortage, but believes the shortage is lessening.
"I have been been contacted by parents," said Cummings on Friday. "If parents have questions about options if your standard formula was subject to recall, we welcome those questions."
Cummings noted that some parents were reporting that their babies were having symptoms similar to the bacterial infections linked to the recalled formula; symptoms such as vomiting and fevers.
"I think a lot of them also were probably viral illnesses that just happened to happen at the same time as this recall," Cummings said.
On Monday, the baby formula recall expanded, with Abbott recalling one lot of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant due to another report of a dangerous bacterial infection, CNN reported. The recall was made after an additional child consumed the formula, fell ill and later died, the FDA announced.
No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas or nutrition products from other facilities are affected by the recall.
Powdered Abbott products that do not have the code and expiration date are not included in the recall, the FDA said. Liquid formula products and metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas are also exempt. Premature infants or those with intestinal issues are especially vulnerable to the bacterial infection in the formula, Noss said.
Some other ways to find formula in the event of a shortage are:
— Checking with hospitals and pediatricians' offices. When bringing baby in for routine visits, parents can sometimes leave with free baby formula. Manufacturers will often market their products to parents by offering free samples in hopes they become loyal customers throughout their child's infancy.
— Signing up for free sample programs. Formula manufacturers often offer free samples through program signups on their websites. Enfamil, for example, is not included in the Abbott recall and will send parents samples and formula discounts through its Enfamil Family Beginnings program. Some manufacturers will also offer discounted samples, for example, Nature's One. This organic baby formula will send you a full-size sample, but you'll pay $5.95 in shipping.
TNS contributed to this report