SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman who was caring for a 6-month-old child who accidentally overdosed on heroin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two misdemeanor counts.
Lyndsay Gray, 39, appeared in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic for a preliminary hearing but instead pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. A felony count of endangering the welfare of a child was dismissed, according to court documents.
Gray will be sentenced at a later date in front of a judge in Northumberland County Court.
On Dec. 22, Gray allegedly used heroin in the same room as the boy and then fell asleep. When she awoke later, she found the infant unresponsive and not breathing. At Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, the boy was able to be revived with Narcan, an overdose reversal medication.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER