A Coal Township business will honor law enforcement personnel at a ceremony on Aug. 1, at 5 p.m.
Christina Clausi and her father, former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi, announced they will be hosting a “Back The Blue” event at the gas station they own, Full Service 122, on Route 61, to show support for the police.
A six-foot by ten-foot flag will be raised.
“We support and are thankful for the police in our area and surrounding areas,” Christina Clausi said. “This ceremony is to salute these men and women. We invite all law enforcement — including our state troopers and mayors within Northumberland County — to attend this event.”
Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said he is thankful for the support.
“What more can you ask for when the community is behind you,” he said. “I will be there and be proud to be there to stand with our law enforcement.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare agreed. “What a great gesture by the Clausis,” Hare said. “We are appreciative of this and we will be in attendance to stand with our brothers and sisters and the community.”
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he will also be in attendance.
“It shows our businesses within the county are behind our police and I think it’s a great gesture,” he said. “I am proud of our department here in Sunbury and across the county and country.”
Vinny Clausi said he and his daughter wanted to show the police they are welcomed in the community.
“They all have a tough job and protect us all every day,” he said. “We are excited to see everyone stand together and we are proud of all of our law enforcement so we wanted to show that appreciation.”
The public is invited to attend the event, Christina Clausi said.
Additional parking is available in the old AMES parking lot, near the gas station, and is approximately a 200-foot walk to the event, she said.