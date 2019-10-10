The Palmyra man who held up a woman at gunpoint as she changed her infant's diaper in a parked vehicle Wednesday morning is being held in Snyder County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash on felony robbery and related charges.
Dave K. Kochel, 61, was apprehended shortly after he robbed Juliana Newswanger, 28, as she tended to her 3-month-old baby in the parking lot of Kohl's Department Store in Monroe Marketplace shopping center at 11:55 a.m., state Trooper Cameron Wolfberg said.
Newswanger told police that while she was changing her baby's diaper a man approached her, stuck a gun in her ribs and demanded "all her money and her wallet," court records said.
After turning over her wallet, which contained $30 cash, her driver's license and credit cards, Newswanger said the man demanded she give him her car keys, court records said.
As the man drove away in his own vehicle, Newswanger took down the license plate number which led to Kochel's arrest a short time later by state police at Newport who stopped him just south of the Snyder County line along Routes 11/15, court records said.
Police said a credit card belonging to Newswanger was found on Kochel's front driver's seat floorboard. Kochel tossed her car keys out the window as he drove away, court records.
Kochel was arraigned on 13 charges, including three counts of felony robbery and aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held in county jail in lieu of $500,000 cash pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 23 before District Judge John H. Reed.