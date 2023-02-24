SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman accused of stealing a city police cruiser will remain incarcerated after a Northumberland County Judge denied a defense bail motion on Friday.
Defense attorney John Broda, who represents Stormie Birster, 31, barely finished his request for bail modification when County Judge Hugh Jones denied the motion. Broda was in the middle of telling the judge that his client fled a treatment facility when she had been previously released on bail in other cases.
Birster will remain an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $90,000 cash bail across three separate cases. She was released in November on bail but recommitted on Jan. 3 following a hearing in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
In December, police say Birster allegedly took a police cruiser from the station's parking lot and began speaking into the police radio broadcast across the county. She allegedly asked other officers to check on her mother, that a dog had killed someone and that Police Chief Ray Siko was deceased
A police officer then radioed in and said that a police vehicle had pulled in behind him near the Cameron Bridge. When the officer made contact the woman allegedly told the officer the government was controlling her, according to court documents.
Birster was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Shamokin Police Department, officers said.
Birster is also facing unrelated burglary and simple assault charges as well as aggravated harassment by a prisoner after she allegedly spit on a probation officer.
Broda was successful in a motion for a mental evaluation. Jones granted expert Stephen M. Timchack, a clinical psychologist in Kingston, to provide the evaluation at $300 an hour.
The Commonwealth, represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward, did not oppose the expert motion but did oppose bail.
Across the three cases, Birster is facing three felony counts of unlawful taking, burglary and aggravated harassment by a prisoner; four misdemeanor counts of two disorderly conducts, authorized use of vehicles, simple assault and defiant trespass; and three summary counts of driving without a license and driving while suspended and disorderly conduct.