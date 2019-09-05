SUNBURY — A 19-year-old man from Atlas involved in an attempted homicide case as a 14-year-old was denied a bail reduction in Northumberland County Court on Thursday.
Gage Hertzog, who adjudicated delinquent in August 2016 on a felony count of aggravated assault, is facing new charges related to the theft of two handguns in Mount Carmel in April. Judge Paige Rosini denied Hertzog and defense attorney Michael Broda's motion to reduce the $50,000 straight cash bail.
"The charges are very serious," said Rosini. "That in conjunction with your previous juvenile case causes me concern."
Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn opposed the bail motion.
Hertzog told the judge he would live with his parents and three sisters in Atlas, would appear for court and follow the probation's rules if he was released from Northumberland County Jail, but the judge denied the request.
Hertzog and his grandmother Carol Whary, 67, were accused of firing an AK-47 at Whary's stepson, Dean Whary, after an argument in December 2014. She was acquitted of attempted criminal homicide and all related charges except endangering the welfare of children at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015. Hertzog, who is no longer under juvenile supervision, had attempted homicide and related charges dropped.
Hertzog is now facing eight felony charges: two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and firearms being carried without a license.
While doing work at the residence of Barrett Bolam in Mount Carmel in April, police say Hertzog pried open a locked box and took two handguns. When Bolam confronted Hertzog on July 2, police said the teenager returned both guns to him fully loaded with a round in the chamber. Hertzog allegedly said he took them because he didn't think they were registered, Bolam told police.