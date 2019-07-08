A Selinsgrove man facing felony rape and strangulation charges in separate cases involving two women is in jail after threatening one of the alleged victims.
Ricky Spriggle, 50, was brought before Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley on Monday for a bail revocation hearing on charges he violated bail conditions and sent text messages to a woman as he awaited trial for an alleged assault on November 29.
After being charged with felony strangulation as well as simple assault and reckless endangerment, Spriggle was released on bail.
Between January and March, according to testimony given in county court Monday, Spriggle sent a woman several threatening texts that referenced weapons, including a 9 mm gun and bat.
"Getting dressed on may now I get to use my new bat. love it," said one text. "You deal with what's coming," said another text.
Sholley revoked Spriggle's bail and he is being held in Snyder County Prison. A jury is scheduled to be picked in the strangulation case next week.
A second criminal case is also still pending against Spriggle.
On April 18, Spriggle allegedly raped a woman he met in a Freeburg bar. The woman told police she was given a pill by Spriggle and recalled being sexually assaulted and bitten by him before losing consciousness.
The woman was found the next morning with bruises and broken fingernails in a Selinsgrove parking lot by a state police trooper.
Spriggle was charged with 15 counts related to the assault, including rape and aggravated indecent assault and jailed in lieu of $75,000 cash Later, District Judge John H. Reed lowered it to $25,000 bail and he was released awaiting formal arraignment.