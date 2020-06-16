SUNBURY — A Northumberland man is in jail on $500,000 bail after Sunbury police charged him with attempted homicide charges after they say he fired a gun into a Sunbury home early Monday morning.
Denarii Springs, 22, of 11th Street in Northumberland, faces felony attempted homicide. He appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday where he was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $500,000 cash bail.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Springs fired a gun at a home along N. 7th Street. The bullet went through a kitchen window, causing the window to break.
The incident began at 12:58 Monday morning when police were called to the residence after a report of shots fired.
Police said the bullet went through the window, two walls and a staircase before coming to rest inside a bathroom, police said.
Police from Northumberland, Point Township and state police from Selinsgrove and Stonington assisted on the scene, according to court documents.