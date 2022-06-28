MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Gable House Bakery in Mifflinburg to offer freshly made cake donuts as a fundraiser for the library.
Donut orders may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St. in Miffinburg on July 25 from noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and will be used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
The library is taking orders through July 18. The cost is $8 for a half-dozen box of donuts. Flavors to choose from include maple cinnamon sugar, double chocolate, chocolate powdered, red velvet, blueberry or assorted. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.
Place an order online at shopsmol.com/product/cake-donut-fundraiser, by visiting Herr Memorial Library or by calling 570-966-0831.