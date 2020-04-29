MAHONING TWP. — A New Jersey company with experience in stabilization work will begin work on Bald Top Road in about two or three weeks, township supervisors decided this week.
Merco Inc., Lebanon, New Jersey, submitted the lowest of four bids — $519,210 — to do soil nailing work to stabilize the hillside that supports the section of the collapsing road.
The section of Bald Top Road has been closed for nearly a year due to the unstable surface. With soil nailing, a machine will bore into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of road.
Township officials opened the bids at the April 13 supervisors meeting. The supervisors voted 5-0 on Monday to approve the proposal and enter into a contract with Merco.
Township engineer Drew Barton said the company submitted all of the proper documents, is experienced in stabilization and has a separate highway division.
Patrick McAlinden of Merco said at the April 13 meeting the company has been doing the stabilization work for more than 40 years.
“They’re from New Jersey, but they are only two hours away,” Barton said on Monday.
He said he informed the company construction had to completed by mid August.
“I talked to them today, they said they are willing to start as soon as we award the contract,” Barton said. “They have to get their bonding. It will probably be two or three weeks before they start.”
Supervisor John Whelan asked solicitor Jonathan DeWald if the motion to award the contract should include a stipulation that the company follow COVID-19 restrictions. DeWald told the officials to just make the award and include the stipulation in the contract language.
In other business on Monday, the supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to join the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC). The current member entities — Montour County, Danville, Riverside and Washingtonville boroughs and the Danville Area School District —must vote on whether to accept the township.
Whelan, who two weeks earlier had concerns about whether the township was required to provide financial support to MARC, voted yes after he learned the agreement requires no financial obligation unless the municipality requests an improvement project.
“I think one of the best things we can do as a township is encourage our residents to contribute to this worthwhile endeavor,” Whelan said, noting MARC is losing a lot of revenue this year due to less money from the hotel tax during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Everybody is seeing a reduction in revenue, including our township — and our fire department due to shutdown of their social hall,” he said.