LEWISBURG — All candidates whose names appear on the ballot are automatically included in the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Voters Guide for the Municipal Primary on May 18.
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office, formally announce their candidacy at least 45 days prior to the election, and meet two or more of the following qualifications: a) has a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; b) addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; c) represents a third or minor party; d) has been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria. In addition, write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area of their interest in being included in the Spring Voters Guide no later than April 3. Call 570-524-4439 or email at lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM