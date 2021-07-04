SUNBURY — Despite the on and off showers, lightning, and threats of canceling, Spyglass Ridge Winery was able to pull off two straight nights of The Black Jacket Symphony.
The two-day event began Friday when The Black Jacket Symphony presenting Pink Floyd’s The Wall took the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery, in Sunbury, after the original set time of 6 p.m. became a distant memory thanks to the downpours and lightning.
Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums across the world. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed.
Head of security Keith Tamborelli made the call that because lightning was lurking through the Valley, the band would be delayed until 7 p.m.
Then it became 8 p.m. but the near 1,000 people in attendance didn’t leave or even worry about the rain.
“What can you do?” Stan Jenkinson, 52, of Harrisburg, said. “We are out of a pandemic and people are enjoying themselves sitting with their friends and talking and laughing and getting ready for music.”
The band decided to not cut the crowd short and played for straight two-hours.
On Saturday, storms once again continued to strike the Valley and it seemed like every hour on the hour, another downpour would arrive.
But again, despite the weather the crowd waited it out for Marc Martel, the voice behind the worldwide hit movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” to lead the way for The Black Jacket Symphony presents Queen’s A Night at the Opera.
The show began with Martel performing the late Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury’s hits.
“Looking out at the crowd at Spyglass I was able to have a moment that I knew musicians would be OK coming out of the pandemic,” Martell said. “I love this area and am just happy to be here with everyone.”
“It was a whacky weekend with the weather but everyone seemed to enjoy themselves anyway,” Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said. “We are excited to be back up and running and we are seeing more and more people starting to come back out after being off all of last year.”
Adrien Singer, 42, of Anville, said she came with her friends because she is a die-hard Queen fan.
“What a fun great night,” she said. “We watched the weather all day and kept seeing people around us checking the radars on their phones but not once heard anyone say they were going to leave.”
Michelle Morgan, marketing and event manager, says she was thrilled to see everyone have a great time.
“We weathered through the storm, we made sure everyone was safe and once it past Black Jacket Symphony put on a great show.”
Next up for Spyglass will be on July 17 when “Eaglemania” takes to the stage, July 24 will feature “Tusk” a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Aug. 7 when Blues Travelers arrive in Sunbury and Aug. 14 when George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform.