The bank that holds the mortgage the Susquehanna Valley Mall purchased the facility for $5.25 million on Friday afternoon in a sheriff's sale.
U.S. Bank National Association, through attorney Charles Beckley, outbid Snyder County developer Robert Grayston.
Susquehanna Valley Mall Associates (SVMA) owed the bank $33.4 million on the mortgage.
Bidding started at $20,631 and went back and forth until the bank outbid Grayston's final offer of $5 million.
The mall opened in 1978. In the last decade, it has suffered a series of losses in tenants, including anchor stores Bon-Ton, Sears and J.C. Penney.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.