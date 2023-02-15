A federal bankruptcy court on Wednesday approved a plan calling for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg to establish an $18 million trust to pay settlements with victims of clergy sex abuse.
The decision comes nearly three years after the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid mounting claims from victims of clergy sex abuse. The Diocese filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2020 after a statewide grand jury investigation revealed priests in the diocese and five others in Pennsylvania had sexually molested generations of minors.
At least 19 Catholic priests accused of sexual abuse of minors in the grand jury report released in August 2018 served Susquehanna Valley parishes. The priests named in the 800-plus page report served in Selinsgrove, Danville, Milton, Centralia, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Sunbury, Catawissa, Kulpmont, Locust Gap, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
Officials from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) decried the plans to compensate survivors focused more on protecting the church’s assets and information than providing restorative justice to adults who were traumatized as children by clergy or church employees.
“The simple fact is that monetary reparations for a lifetime of bearing the pain of abuse is pittance in the grand scheme of things, especially given the vast wealth of the church,” SNAP said in a written statement. “There is no way to make up for the lifelong suffering brought on by sexual assault, and the sham that is Harrisburg church officials claiming indigence only adds to that suffering.”
Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer noted that the process of making restitution to survivors of clergy sexual abuse had been a difficult and painful one for the diocese.
“This was a difficult, emotional process for many, most especially the abuse survivors who served on the Tort Claimants Committee and those that aided them in their duties,” he said. “I particularly wish to express my gratitude and appreciation to these survivors; you represented all survivors who presented a claim during this process and the difficult work you completed was vital in achieving a resolution. While it is my prayer that the Trust established through this process will bring some level of restitution for the abuse each survivor has endured, I acknowledge that no amount of money will ever make reparations for these horrific and sinful acts.”
In its statement regarding the agreement, the diocese noted it cannot take money given to the parishes to pay its portion of the settlement. The (diocese) must fulfill its financial obligations included in the settlement by living within its means," including the sale of unused property and dividends on investments.
SNAP called on church officials to modify its child protection protocol by updating the list of abusers to include the new names learned during the bankruptcy process and providing local police with all information related to sex offenses, regardless of the abuser’s status.
“It is obvious that no institution can effectively police itself, so we are hopeful that Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officials will work diligently to develop novel ways to both provide survivors of abuse with justice and prevent abuse from occurring in the future,” SNAP said.
