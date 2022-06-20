SUNBURY — A banner honoring the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes was placed on Monday on the Sunbury Flood Wall at Front and Market streets.
The banner, created by the Sunbury Municipal Authority Flood Control, features the iconic "We love you wall" photograph from 1972. Former Sunbury residents Donna Ross and Kate Hullihen Hess, who were working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the cleanup of the flood, were the two individuals who secretly spraypainted the message five decades ago.
"We just felt for the 50th anniversary we wanted everyone to remember this event and appreciate the wall we have," said Sunbury Municipal Authority Manager Jeff Lewis. "We still get feedback that 'we're so happy it's here.' It protected us in 2011, 2004, 2006. It continues to do its job 50 years later."
The left side of the banner has the blown-up photo of the message with the added word "still" in red between "we" and "love." The right side of the banner has the flood control logo with the words "protecting our past, securing our future."
Lewis invited Ross and Hess to the banner on Monday morning to take a photograph with the banner. While the original message was written on the wall near Reagan Street, the municipal board decided to put the banner near Front Street for more visibility, said Lewis.
"We're proud and thrilled to be a part of the history not only of the wall but of the city of Sunbury," said Ross. "This will go down forever. It makes us both really proud to have played a role in such a memorable event."
"We just want to say thanks to Jeff for doing this and recognizing us, and putting this banner up," said Hess.
Lewis said Ross and Hess are "international stars." He's been told the photograph is hanging in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices in Germany and England.