SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury is participating in a promotional street-scape banner campaign conducted by Community Showcase Banners.
The program will reinforce the Sunbury brand and brighten and invigorate the downtown. These banners, designed exclusively for the city, will showcase the community's economic vitality and the support of local businesses, according to Mayor Joshua Brosious.
A representative of the Community Showcase Banners will contact business owners to discuss the campaigns.
The all new city banners are scheduled to be installed this January and once installed, they will remain on display for a minimum of 12 months.
Street lamp locations are being reserved on a first-come first-served basis.
The sponsorship packages range from $125 a month for 12 month to $750 a month for 12 months.
To learn more about the sponsor opportunities, visit communityshowcasebanners.com/sunbury-pa/ or reach out to the community program manager Matt Cottengim at mattcottengim@gmail.com or mcottengim@cgicompany.com.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER