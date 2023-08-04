Barbie is not the same doll she used to be after Greta Gerwig's film reshaped the way women saw Barbie and Barbie saw her world — Barbieland.
Mattel's plastic doll with long blonde hair, slim legs and a 16-inch waist quickly became a sensation after it's inception in the late 1950s. Since its release, Barbie has become outdated and out-of-touch, according to Matthew Jordan, Head of the Department of Film Production and Media Studies at Penn State University.
"Barbie was outdated and very unrealistic and probably started to drag on the brand," he said. "They can use the same Barbie now, but people’s relationship to it has changed."
Jordan said the movie carefully took audiences through this change and, by the end, caught up to what many can get behind today.
"The movie charts a history of feminism, the origin scenes and Barbie coming along show this idea that women can be whatever they want, but it sets up an unrealistic expectation," Jordan said. "By the end, the movie says 'you can’t idealize women, you have to embrace all of it' and I think that’s a healthy message."
Jordan is not the only one who has accepted the movie's message. Women of all ages, across the nation, are embracing it as well. Allison Carper, 15, of Sunbury, said she related to the movie.
"I want to be able to walk into a job and get paid the same exact amount as a man," she said. "I want to be able to walk down the street and not be catcalled by grown men as a teenage girl."
Carper recognized that women are not treated in such a manner on every occasion, but said it was enough of an issue to make them feel unsafe and unheard. She said she hopes the film will continue to make an impact.
"I hope people really see the meaning to this movie and not just the characters or pictures, and will try to change the world for the better," Carper said.
Jordan also made note of the movie's ending, which does not include a resolution in the way many might expect with a romantic reconciliation between Barbie and Ken.
"She says 'I want you to become who you are and I want to become who I am,'" Jordan said. "I think that’s what makes it so unique and good is that it doesn’t do what you expect it to."
The film broke records during what became known as "Barbenehimer weekend," with both "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" set to release July 21.
"Barbie" broke the first-weekend record for a film directed by a woman and currently holds the record for biggest opening weekend of the year with $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters and "Oppenheimer" earned $80.5 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to published reports by The Associated Press.
Cynthia Peltier, of Lewisburg, said she had a unique experience while seeing "Oppenheimer" at the theater over the weekend.
"There were hardly any seats and the theatre was full of 20- and 30-year-olds," she said. "We sat through the three-hour-long movie and the minute it was done everyone jumped up. The guys in front of us said 'now we have to go see Barbie.'"
Peltier said she took note of the array of people in the audience that day and decided she had to see "Barbie" too.
This kind of weekend is what Hollywood dreams of, Jordan said.
"In a way, it’s exactly what the industry has been hoping for," he said. "The summer blockbuster is what pays for the rest of the studio’s productions."
These films were different from what's been done before, but also relatable in a way not many movies are, according to Jordan.
"Rebooting Marvel franchises and that kind of stuff has gotten tired," he said. "So many movies are imaginary universes that have so little to do with our own. They’re fun but they don’t really speak to people’s experience of their own world."
The films also made an impact in the post-pandemic world, reminding people that the theater experience existed, Jordan added.
"These movies reminded people how cool it is to go to the movies with a bunch of people and wear pink and be part of a social experience instead of sitting at home alone," he said. "I haven’t seen it in probably 20 years where people are going to see movies a second and third time."
The department head used his daughter as an example as someone who has seen the movie three times after becoming accustomed to staying in her room and watching films during the pandemic.
The continued success of both movies is thanks not only to their own greatness but also to remarkable advertising efforts, according to Jordan.
"Both movies had great advertising. Mattel really amazingly rebranded Barbie with product placement and marketing," Jordan said. "Pink products are just going to fly off the racks now as consumer culture embraces this. Old people will wear it just like young girls."
Jordan said he doesn't anticipate these "Barbiecore" fashion trends being a short-lived phase and said he would not be surprised if designers are working on pink pieces for celebrities to wear at this year's Oscars.
"It’s going to become a way of signaling your identification with the movie’s message," Jordan said. "'Buy stock in pink' would be my message to everyone."
Despite lots of talk about Mattel's next cinematic masterpiece, Jordan indicated he doubts the company will make this sort of impact again.
"I’m sure they’re pitching the next movie as we speak. They'll try desperately hard to create the 'Mattel cinematic universe,'" he said. "My feelings are that it will be kind of cringe and you can really only do this once, but maybe they’ll surprise me."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.