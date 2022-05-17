HAZLETON — Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta gathered with supporters at The Pines eatery in his hometown to watch election results, hoping to see the former Hazleton Mayor emerge as the Republican nominee for governor.
The mood changed as results began to pour in and showed state Sen. Doug Mastriano taking a clear lead and leaving Barletta supporters saddened. Mastriano will take on Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state's attorney general, in the fall.
Barletta was a strong second to Mastriano, who picked up former President Donald Trump's endorsement over the weekend. Barletta had hoped to ride the momentum of a late GOP push for him, securing endorsements two from gubernatorial candidates, along with local lawmakers Fred Keller and Dan Meuser, and former U.S. Congressman Tom Marino.
Barletta, surrounded by his family, spoke to the crowd of supporters around 10 p.m. and thanked them for their loyalty.
“I appreciate you all,” he said. “I called Doug and congratulated him and the one thing we all can agree on is Josh Shapiro cannot be the next governor.”
Barletta told the crowd he would continue to watch Harrisburg.
“Don’t feel sorry for me tonight,” he said. “I got to meet so many great people across the state. I leave this stage with no regrets.”