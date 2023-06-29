RUSH TOWNSHIP — Bridge enthusiast Robert Reed, of Rush Township, is busy sweeping out the barn of his Century Farm this week to get it ready for a large gathering of bridge players on Friday, June 30, from 11 to 3.
Most will come from the Danville and Elysburg bridge clubs, with a few expected from Williamsport and other locations. “Interested participants can just come,” he said, “and we’ll pair them up.” Location is in his big white barn at 442 Rushtown Road, Danville.
Play will follow ACBL (American Contract Bridge League) rules for duplicate bridge, with overall ranking of tables at the end of play to up the competition.
Reed has also invited local political figures to kick off the event, and he expects Rush Township supervisors and Northumberland County commissioners to be in attendance.