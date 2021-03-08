RIVERSIDE — A barn was destroyed early Sunday morning outside of Riverside, forcing firefighters from two different counties to battle the blaze.
The initial fire call went out at 12:59 a.m. Sunday for a working structure fire along S&H Avenue. The barn was destroyed by the blaze, which did not reach the neighboring house.
Firefighters from Southside Fire Company in Riverside responded to the scene, along with crews from Danville, East End, Elysburg and Upper Augusta Township.
Crews were called back to the scene before noon for a rekindle by quickly put the flames out.