SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners increased the base pay for judges of elections and inspectors/clerks at last week’s board of election meetings.
At the public meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved the increase for judges of election from $130 to $200 and for inspectors/clerks from $110 to $140. This is funded through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Election Integrity Grant, according to the board of elections Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips.
“This was the grant that each county had the option to apply for and I believe there were maybe five who did not,” said Phillips. “Each county amount is different and based on the county’s total number of voters.”
Northumberland County has one judge of election for each of the 74 precincts. Each precinct has between two to four inspectors/clerks, said Phillips.
“Certain larger precincts need a full staff on election day where other small or less busy precincts can get away with just two or three on election day,” she said.
In other business, the commissioners increased building rent to $100 for election day.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER