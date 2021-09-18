DANVILLE — A decade after Brad Bason began a hobby in his Mahoning Township home, his little venture took another step forward.
Surrounded by Danville leaders, friends, family, and loyal customers, Brad and JoAnn Bason celebrated the grand opening of their new venture — Happy Mug Drive-Thru — on Friday morning. The new coffee shop is situated in the former drive-thru location of Fulton Bank at 1140 Mill Street. The entrance to the drive-thru window is from Center Street.
Happy Mug will serve a selection of hot and cold beverages produced at the Bason Coffee Roasting operation on East Mahoning Street. Options at the drive-thru include three different drip coffees, cappuccino, latte, hot tea, iced drinks, smoothies, and their signature nitro cold brew. Nine flavor enhancements, from caramel to lavender, hazelnut to pumpkin spice, are offered. Also available are giant muffins, Greek yogurt, biscotti and hard-boiled eggs.
The drive-thru will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Happy Mug is the “culmination of quite a bit of time,” said Brad Bason. It has been ten years since he started roasting coffee as a hobby. From there, he expanded to his coffee roasting operation on East Mahoning Street and now to this latest outpost.
“Danville now has another option for drive-thru coffee,” he said. “We want this to be a place to make the day a little better for people.”
Sarah White, manager of the new shop, told the assembled crowd at Friday’s ribbon-cutting “what you are seeing today is only the start of what we have planned.” She intends to expand the menu as staff gets trained. She also plans to offer indoor walk-in counter ordering in the near future.
Bernie Swank, Danville mayor, said the new venture is “wonderful for this community.”
Trevor Finn, Montour County commissioner, confessed that Bason’s coffee is “all I drink.” He is pleased they have created one coffee called “the commissioner’s blend.” He also praised the Bason operation as “the heartbeat of what makes a small town” and noted especially the Basons’ efforts to employ so many local workers.