Battle of the Bulge: Brutal battle in brutal cold

It is impossible to ponder what American soldiers went through at the Battle of the Bulge, Penn State historian Jared Frederick says.
But two Valley veterans remember, even through the fog of time, 75 years ago: a Milton combat soldier who was shot during the battle, and a Sunbury medical technician taking care of the wounded at a makeshift hospital.
The horrible conditions. The worst snowstorm in Europe in 60 years. The frigid weather.
“It was cold, cold, cold,” remembered Bob Fasold, 94, of Sunbury. “And we were living in pup tents.”
“It was tough going,” said Thomas Fetzer, 98, of Milton, a foot soldier.
And the battle — a clash of more than a million soldiers on both sides, fighting what Frederick called “a breaking point, as much as a turning point in the war effort.”
Fasold was a medical technician who was deployed to the war zone after the Normandy invasion, he recalled.
“Our whole outfit got on a ship, went across the ocean, went across the English Channel,” he said. “We stayed in a port overnight and at night we disembarked using a rope ladder. We crawled down and onto a raft of some kind. We didn’t have to go into the water. Everything you owned was on your back. Took the raft to a truck, which picked us up and took us inland.
“It was scary,” Fasold said. “We were dumped off in a field. A few days later they took us towards where the battle was going on and we set up a real hospital there — 164th General Hospital. As the battle progressed it got bigger and bigger. We were the only thing around to take care of all these people.”
The Battle at Ardennes
What the Germans were trying to do at the Battle of the Bulge was roll the dice one last time, Frederick said.
The previous September, of 1944, the Germans won one of their last great campaigns of the war, Operation Market Garden, Frederick said. “That was when the British and Allies’ airborne attempted to punch through to get over the Rhine river before Christmas time and the Germans pushed them back. That renewed a little bit of hope and energy in the German war machine that had been withering ever since June and Normandy.”
With the Battle of the Bulge, Frederick said, the Germans were trying to regain the territory they had lost since D-Day — “specifically, they wanted to push westward and try to retake the port city of Antwerp, Belgium. They thought if they could take out a big port city that the allies were using to bring supplies into the continent it would destabilize America’s ability to wage war in western Europe.”
The German mission was to push the allies back to the sea.
“All of this unfolded during what was one of the worst snowstorms in 60 or 70 years in Europe,” Frederick said. “It was through that target in Ardennes, a particularly forested area, on the Germany-northeastern France-Luxembourg border, where they decide to punch through.”
The American divisions that were stationed in the Ardennes, in those initial moments of the campaign, were ones that had been in the thick of the battle for the past several months, Frederick said.
“These were units that were battered and were hoping to get a little bit of rest and relaxation, and so it was thought that this picturesque forested postcard sort of area would be the best place for them to rest,” he said. “Little could they have imagined that they were going to be thrown into the thick of it once again.”
In short, Frederick said, it would become the largest battle in U.S. Army history.
There were more than a million people involved between both sides. It was so big, among those million men fighting that it took place in three different countries simultaneously with one another. “It was a massive clash of the highest order,” Frederick said.
The attack begins
The first elements of the German divisions attacked Americans on Dec. 16 and 17. In the opening phases the Americans were caught off guard and were overrun in some sectors, Frederick said. “That was ultimately why it became known as the Battle of the Bulge — Because the Germans dented this big bulge into the American lines that I believe was something like 60 miles deep. It was no small affair.”
“I was in a gun position,” Fetzer said.
Fetzer recalled that his unit had been cut off from the rest of the division.
“We didn’t know what was going on,” Fetzer said. “The next morning, we were all alone. There was nothing around us. We didn’t have anything to eat from supper the night before through breakfast time in the morning. I saw a bulldozer and we raised a white flag and they came over and got us out of there.
Fetzer walked down a road and saw Americans who had lost their lives piled together.
“I said, ‘Oh God, are we going to be on that pile, too?’’’
“But we walked around a curve and saw other American troops,” he said. “I looked to see if any of my guys were around. All of a sudden there was a big explosion.”
Fetzer fell down. He’d been shot. He felt his legs and arms but someone asked if he had been hit. “I guess I am,” he said. “I was hit by the explosion in the arm, but I didn’t realize it at first.”
Fetzer was put in an ambulance and sent to Paris to recover.
Meanwhile, Fasold was involved in helping the wounded. “I was not in combat. I was a medical technician, the closest thing to a doctor. Regular medics were more like a dime a dozen.
“It was cold,” he said. “It had snowed a lot. For a long time we slept in pup tents.
“It was pretty rough. I didn’t have a bath for a couple of months. I’m serious. We got water out of a stream, put chlorine tablets and put it in bags that held gallons of water and that is the water we used to drink, to wash. We washed in our helmets if we could.”
There were a lot of wounded soldiers, he recalls. “I am not sure how they handled the wounded after we fixed them up. They must have shipped them to a bigger hospital.
“I was the doctor for quite a while,” he said. “I did not operate. I tried to stop the blood, help with broken legs,” he said. “We worked 24 hours a day at different times.
“I was the technician, the doctor, the whole works for a couple of thousand guys,” he recalled. “I was it. I took care of all the aches and pains.”
One of the greatest dangers was not merely enemy bullets or enemy troops but Mother Nature itself, Frederick said. “One of the main causes of casualties was trench foot and frostbite.”
“Soles rotted off our shoes,” Fasold recalled.
Trench foot is a medical condition caused by feet being exposed to damp, unsanitary and cold conditions. Feet can go numb, change color, start to smell and eventually lead to open sores and gangrene.
“I spoke to World War II veterans 60 or 70 years after the fact who still suffer as a result of their frostbite that they had gotten over half a century earlier,” Frederick noted.
“It was absolutely brutal conditions,” he said. “A lot of Americans who were in the Ardennes still had their summer clothing. Some were wearing the same uniforms that they had been wearing at Normandy and Utah, six months earlier. Many of them, they couldn’t win that battle against Mother Nature. That added a whole other level of misery to the fact that a lot of them were taken by surprise in these wintry conditions.”
The turning point
The first week or two for the Americans was very precarious, Frederick said, “because you had these outnumbered bands of Americans who were in these pockets of resistance all over the place, who are on the verge of being overrun by forces that are much larger than theirs.”
Eventually, Dwight Eisenhower turned it into an all-hands-on-deck moment, where he started pulling American units from all over the place to stop the bleeding, Frederick said. Around Christmas time and heading into New Year’s is often considered the turning point of the battle, where Americans start to regain a lot of the territory that they had lost the week before.
One day during the battle, Fasold heard a loud noise. “First of all the sun came out in the morning,” he recalled. “It was a beautiful day. And all of a sudden I looked up and saw airplanes. Airplanes at different levels. Different sizes, different types of planes. Going on top of our heads for a bomb run at the Battle of the Bulge.
“We were standing in the snow and everybody looked up. Every place you looked, there were airplanes,” he said.
“I’ll never forget that,” Fasold said. “No matter where you were on the ground, no one had ever seen anything like that. That has sunk into my head. It could have been like a movie but it was real. Oh yeah, it was loud.
The Battle ended on Jan. 25, 1945.
Fetzer recovered in Paris. “They laid me down on a table, fixed me up and put me in bed. I said to myself, ‘Oh thank God I don’t have to go back to Germany.’ But I did. My outfit was transferred to the Seventh Army, tank division. I drove a truck. Finally, after the surrender, they told me I was going home.”