MILTON — The price of the renovation project at James F. Baugher Elementary School has dropped below $18 million.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, SitelogIQ Program Executive Damion Spahr told Milton Area School Board members that steps were taken to reduce the expected cost of the two-year project. Spahr also announced the demolition would start next week, signifying the beginning of the project.
“Without hurting the program, we’re already under $18 million, and we’re continuing to push down,” said Spahr. “Some of the decisions will get a little bit harder as we go from here. We worked really hard to move in that direction.”
The project will focus on HVAC systems, security, and additional classroom space for students and teachers.
Spahr said reductions were found by re-pricing some of the work, waiting on purchasing materials, and having providers in a “price war with each other to give us the best we can get in our building at the best cost.” The biggest item was not doing site work since it was not needed, he noted.
“We’re really happy with moving in the right direction,” said Spahr. “We just got to keep pushing.”
Next week, the project will start and it is expected to be completed by fall 2024, said Spahr.
Last month, the school board members authorized the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC and Eckert, Seamans Cherin & Mellot as bond counsel and the solicitor with the issuance of general obligations bonds and complete the financing based on awarded project bids not to exceed $10 million. From a previous bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation.
Some preliminary work at Baugher has already started. Fifth-grade students have been temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations take place.
Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of the school, said a ceremony will be planned for Monday with staff, board members, students and media.
“I’m pleased on that part that we’re able to say Nov. 21 is that date,” said Bickhart. “Happy Thanksgiving. We’re very thankful.”
In other business, the board also approved Seth Decker, the dean of students, to switch positions to the assistant elementary school principal, at a salary of $90,000, starting today.
The board also accepted the resignation of Director Kenneth Snyder, school board member of Area I. His term was set to expire in 2023.