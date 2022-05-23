MILTON — A temporary plan to send fifth-grade students from James F. Baugher Elementary School to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year was approved by the Milton Area School Board this week.
Board President Christine Rantz said the change will take place on the first day of school in preparation for the renovations at Baugher that will provide more space for students and teachers.
"It will be the least disruption to our teachers and students," said Rantz. "The renovations will be extensive. It's a pretty major renovation. Everything will be updated. It was built in the 1970s. It's definitely due."
The renovations will include building individual classrooms instead of open pods, she said.
The reconfiguration is needed to accommodate the renovation while it is occurring, said Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
"Based on number of classrooms, fifth grade made the most sense to move to White Deer," said Keegan. "All fifth grade students come together in sixth grade so it will happen one year earlier for this class. Class sizes for fifth grade will equal about 23 students per classroom. With that said, we need a total of only six classrooms at White Deer."
The district is working with architect Lobar Inc., of Dillsburg, to complete all the drawings and plans before bidding out the project, said Rantz.
"From the original bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation," said Keegan. "Bid specs have not yet gone out so the price tag remains known. We do anticipate about a 30 percent increase due to the pandemic."
The district expects to have bid aspects ready to go by July, Keegan said.
"The project timeline is approximately two years," said. "However, the pandemic has impacted supply chain, staffing and transportation services. We have learned, through the high school project, to add at least another six to nine months for completion."
A separate $14.1 million project at Milton Area, which consists of stadium renovations and a health, wellness and nutrition complex, is nearing completion, said Rantz.
The school board members voted in January 2021 to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid; Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work; Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work; Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work, and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
Rantz said the final piece is the track lay at the high school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex will be held in the early fall, said Rantz.