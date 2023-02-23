MILTON — The projected cost of the James F. Baugher Elementary School renovation project is exceeding $18 million.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, SitelogIQ Program Executive Damion Spahr told Milton Area School Board members that the goal is to bring that number under $18 million. The two-year project, which focuses on HVAC systems, security, and additional classroom space for students and teachers, started in November.
"We're at about $18.2 million," said Spahr. "However, I do believe that with adjustments that will be made you're going to see that number get under $18 million. We're going to have the scope we want. We may have some things we pick and choose from, and may come back later and decide to add them back in. We're headed in that direction."
The building was constructed in 1974.
The subcontractor costs have gone up due to marker boards and cabinetry. The $450,000 kitchen and $500,000 playground equipment are items to reduce costs, he said.
"We are in the process of vetting three companies that provided pricing to make sure their scopes are complete (for flooring)," he said. "The administration will have a recommendation on that very, very shortly."
Demolition started in November. Construction started this week, said Spahr.
"We had a meeting with the architect for several issues. They included the fact we now have a building permit and we are rolling with all our submittals and all the things we need to do in order to build really fast," said Sphar. "That's really exciting."
Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of Milton Area, said Sitelog and the district team have been looking over each item from flooring to cabinetry to furniture to projectors.
"We really are analyzing each area," said Bickhart. "Some things are coming under budget, some things are above that."
For example, he said, the flooring the district chose is higher than anticipated, but its quality is better.
"I want to be completely transparent for the board," said Bickhart. "I have great confidence in our team and the approach we're taking."
Bickhart anticipates the final costs will be below $18 million.
In October, the school board members authorized the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC and Eckert, Seamans Cherin & Mellot as bond counsel and the solicitor with the issuance of general obligations bonds and complete the financing based on awarded project bid. From a previous bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation.
Fifth-grade students have been temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations take place. The project is expected to be finished by summer 2024.