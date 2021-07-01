LEWISBURG — Beacon Free Shop, a ministry at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, is open Friday to provide free items to those in need.
Items available relate to personal care and hygiene, baby care, cleaning supplies and other goods.
Beacon Free Shop is open 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Friday each month. The church is located at 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Follow signage on right side of church building near the office. No paperwork or proof of income is required.
For more information, contact ministry director Susan Colón at scolon@dejazzd.com or 570-444-7708.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO