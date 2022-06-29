BEAVER SPRINGS — A Beaver Springs man was killed Wednesday morning while brush cutting in a field on Middle Creek Road.
Beaver Springs Deputy Fire Chief Emery Troyer said the department was dispatched at 9 a.m. to 1662 Middle Creek Road where the man was mortally injured by the tractor he was using to mow brush.
His name was not released by state police or Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant pending family notification.
No one witnessed the accident and it was not clear how the the man was killed, said Pheasant.
Pheasant said the man's death was accidental but he doesn't know if he fell off the tractor, was on the ground or experienced a medical problem before sustaining the deadly injury.
The tractor was found in the next field over from where the man's body was found, he said.