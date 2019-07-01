A Beaver Springs woman went to the hospital after a violent one-vehicle crash this morning on Snydertown Road.
Cierra L. Koons, 22, was listed in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center this afternoon following a crash at 6:30 a.m.
According to State Police at Stonington, Koons was traveling west on Snydertown Road in Snydertown borough when her 1997 Dodge Ram went off the north side of the road and struck a tree head on.
Koons was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by emergency responders on the scene.
Koons was transported to Geisinger by Americus Ambulance Service.