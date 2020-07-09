BEAVERTOWN — A Beavertown man charged with threatening to kill a woman is in Snyder County Jail on $20,000 bail.
According to Middleburg Police, Joshua Haines, age 36, told a women he was on his way to a residence to kill her and her friend at 6:18 p.m. on July 6.
A day earlier, police said, Haines placed a knife to the victim’s throat, informing two children that he could kill their mother.
According to the report, Haines also became upset with an 8-year-old boy and threw him into a wall causing injury and threatened to choke the child.
Pennsylvania state police and Mifflinburg Police helped find the male, who was found at a residence of a person he did not know, police said.
Charges against Haines include aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, possession of an instrument of a crime, terroristic threats, theft of a vehicle and harassment.