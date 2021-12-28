MIDDLEBURG — A scheduled trial in Snyder County Court Tuesday was canceled when a 43-year-old Beavertown man pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife and son.
Michael P. Underhill IV was facing felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation connected to an incident in July 2020 during which authorities said he put his wife, Jennifer Underhill, in a chokehold and squeezed the neck of his son, Wyatt Underhill, during a domestic dispute.
The elder Underhill pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault and is expected to be sentenced next week.