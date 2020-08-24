A representative of Bedrock Care, owner of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, clarified Monday that not all residents were being moved from the facility and called reports of such as "unintended miscommunication."
Attorney Steven Weiner said Friday: “Today, 12 residents were planned for transfer to local hospitals; transfers will continue until all residents have been moved.”
On Monday, the “all residents” Weiner said he was referring to were the 12 planned for transfer Friday.
“They’re not taking everybody out of the building. That was never the intention,” Weiner said. “The building is still operational.”
An outbreak of COVID-19 caused at least 109 staff and residents to test positive for the respiratory disease and at least 13 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health. Those figures are expected to be updated today.
Weiner last said there were 19 deaths and that 62 of 68 residents who were at the facility Friday tested positive. He did not update the number of transfers from the facility or provide any other numbers on Monday.
The state Department of Health said as of 3:30 p.m. Friday there had been a total of 31 resident transfers.
Nate Wardle, Health Department press secretary, said Monday that the Pennsylvania National Guard’s deployment was expected to end today. The temporary management firm installed by the state, Senior Health Care Solutions, remains on-site, Wardle said.
Brad Rhen, deputy public affairs officer, Pennsylvania National Guard, said Monday afternoon that a final decision was still pending on whether the five-day deployment would be extended. Guard members along with medical staff from Geisinger and state contractors aided in providing medical care and maintaining the facility due to many staff testing positive COVID-19.