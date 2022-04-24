LEWISBURG — Schools are often filled with different types of offbeat clubs, often built around classes, but often around interests as well.
At Lewisburg High, a Beekeeping Club is something that has students, faculty and administrators excited.
Club advisor Matt Lupold said a relationship with Lewisburg’s community garden came from different pathways.
“First, a high-schooler had kept bees at the garden a few years ago as part of a senior project, so a connection was made,” Lupold said. “In addition, we knew the manager of the garden just from being part of the local community.”
Club advisor Dillon Durinick said in 2017 a student of his, Sarah Reif, approached him about starting a Beekeeping Club at the high school.
“I knew very little about beekeeping at the time, and over the years I’ve been connected to some really wonderful students, educators, and community members,” Durinick said. “Our student-leaders this year deserve to be recognized as they’ve been really great in helping us move forward.”
Durinick said High School Principal Paula Reber has also been helpful in providing opportunities for education regarding beekeeping.
Dr. Beth Capaldi, a biology professor at Bucknell University, suggested the group utilize the community garden as a bee colony location.
Lupold said for the first year of “truly having bees that the entire club is responsible for, we plan on having four bee colonies, also known as hives,” he said. “Having multiple colonies allows us to experiment with different strategies for management, like feeding, pest control, and bee box size.”
Lupold said bees play a large part in the pollination process. Eventually, he said the club hopes the colony could provide some honey. “The addition of honeybees will help pollination of the various plant species grown by community members in their plots.”
“Having bee colonies in a public space can also bring awareness and information about the vital role that pollinators play in our ecosystem,” according to Lupold. “We hope to reduce the stigmas that bees are aggressive and dangerous creatures. In reality, they are very reserved and logical.”
Students do all hive maintenance under advisor supervision. Bee boxes are made out of pine and were assembled and painted by club members, according to Lupold.
Lupold said from an outward perspective, the public can help “by asking us questions if you see us at the community garden.”
The ultimate goal of this club is to inform students of the importance of beekeeping.
Students involved in the cub include Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, Alex Zimmerman-Comas, and Olivia Meyer.