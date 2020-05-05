MILTON — The 2020 Milton Beer Fest has been postponed until December, according to the board of directors of The Improved Milton Experience's (TIME).
With a unanimous vote from board members, it has been decided to POSTPONE the 2020 Milton Beer Fest. This decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks involved with hosting a large gathering of over 1500 people in mid-June.
“The Milton Beer Fest is more than just gathering to taste craft beer," said Vanessa Venios, board vice president and Milton Beer Fest event coordinator. "It is an experience that many members of the Milton community and beyond look forward to attending every year. This is also the largest fundraiser for T.I.M.E. Now is the time for community leaders to be innovative."
The Beer Fest is now scheduled for Dec. 5 and will be hosted at AEREA Premium Event Spaces located inside The Old Shoe Factory in Milton.
— THE DAILY ITEM