STATE COLLEGE — Beginning on Saturday, beer will be available to the general public at Beaver Stadium. Penn State made the announcement on Wednesday, just five days after the Board of Trustees voted in favor of the move.
No. 11 Penn State hosts Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Using their Happy Valley Hospitality, fans are encouraged to be loud and proud, be respectful and responsible, and be great fans and gracious hosts,” read Wednesday’s announcement. “Let's keep our Beaver Stadium game day experience safe and one of the best in the country.”
Stadium goers 21 years old and older must present a government-issued ID to be able to receive a wristband. In Wednesday’s release, Penn State reiterated, “Further, all IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate.” A maximum of two 16-ounce beers can be bought at one time, and sales will cease at the end of the third quarter.
While beer will be offered to the general public at Beaver Stadium on Saturday for the first time, it’s been available to patrons in the stadium’s club and suite sections since 2016.
A 2021 Beaver Stadium Study aimed at improving fan experiences served, in part, as the catalyst for beer sales to the general public as it was included as suggestions by those who participated in the survey.
Penn State is one of nine Big Ten programs to offer alcohol sales.