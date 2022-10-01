HERNDON — The dreary day may have been a dealbreaker for some but not for Dennis and Wanda Sorensen.
The husband and wife from Klingerstown attended the Herndon Fire Company's Octoberfest on Saturday at the Herndon ball field along Route 147. Food and craft vendors, entertainment and other events were scheduled throughout the day.
"I like hanging out with my husband," said Wanda Sorensen. "I get an afternoon date with him. I get to taste a whole bunch of flavors (of whiskey) and meet new people."
Dennis Sorensen said he too likes meeting new people.
"We also get to support the local fire department," he said.
Dennis's drink of choice was Yuengling and Apple moonshine from Jack-Ass Distilling LLC, of Spring Glen. His wife's drink of choice was birch beer moonshine made with Big Ben's Birch Beer.
Jack-Ass Distilling CEO Tiffany Yingling and her husband A.J. Yingling said state law allows the distillery to attend 100 events like this a year. The company will have done 93 before the end of the year.
"I love getting the product to people," Tiffany Yingling said. "I take tremendous pride in the products. Everything is hand-crafted, distilled in homemade copper stills made by my father. I love seeing everyone's reactions when they're blown away."
Dave Michael, a house committee member of the Herndon Fire Company, said he likes seeing the community come together. He was pouring beer for people.
"We have local clubs here too," he said. "It helps everybody out."
Chris Morrison, captain of the fire company, agreed with Michael's assessment as he scooped soup for attendees.
"The community coming together is good," he said.
The event was held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.